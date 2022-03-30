Arts & Entertainment

Chris Rock sees ticket sales spike after slap heard 'round the world

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap

LOS ANGELES -- One slap is all it took to become the hottest ticket in town.

Ticket resellers report seats to see Chris Rock perform standup have suddenly skyrocketed in price.

Rock has yet to comment publicly on the incident at the Oscars when Will Smith got on stage and slapped him in the face after a joke about Smith's wife Jada.

Fans apparently want to see if Rock might work the incident into his standup routine.

Rock has shows in Boston coming up on March 30, 31 and April 1. At one point before the Oscars, tickets could be had for $46, according to reseller TickPick. Now, the latest prices for those seats range from $317 to $797.

TickPick says after the Oscars, it sold more tickets to see Rock in one night than it had in the past month combined.

RELATED: Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
EMBED More News Videos

The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.



Rock's longtime friend Adam Sandler took to Twitter to encourage his pal, writing "Can't wait for this. Love you buddy!"

Tickets for Rock's April 8 performance at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio are currently $226 and up on the site.

Rock's "Ego Death Tour" in the U.S. has 38 dates scheduled so far, hitting major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto. Rock will close the tour at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - where Sunday's Oscars took place - on Nov. 17 and 18.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesticketscomedyoscarswill smith
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams says he's 'like broccoli' when it comes to crime approach
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Video: Woman uses cinder block to break into NYC taxi cab
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
'Safe Haven' opens to mixed criticism of new homeless policies
Show More
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Queens bus routes gets makeover to improve commute
Visible Ink program offers creative outlet for cancer patients
Drivers, delivery workers protest outside Uber's NYC headquarters
Wastewater sites seeing 100+% increase in presence of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News