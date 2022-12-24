Classic Christmas Eve, Christmas Day masses to be held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Saint Patrick's Cathedral will have their Christmas Eve family mass Saturday afternoon.
The mass begins at 5:30 Saturday afternoon and will be followed by their traditional midnight mass.
Uptown at Saint John the Divine, services will be held this afternoon at 3:45.
They will then have an evening mass at 10 p.m. and will hold services on Christmas Day at 10:30 in the morning.
It's the first time that church has held Christmas services in person in three years. Saint John the Divine will still provide a live stream online for those who can't attend.
