Classic Christmas Eve, Christmas Day masses to be held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

Saint Patrick's Cathedral will have their Christmas Eve family mass Saturday afternoon and at midnight..

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Saint Patrick's Cathedral will have their Christmas Eve family mass Saturday afternoon.

The mass begins at 5:30 Saturday afternoon and will be followed by their traditional midnight mass.

Uptown at Saint John the Divine, services will be held this afternoon at 3:45.

They will then have an evening mass at 10 p.m. and will hold services on Christmas Day at 10:30 in the morning.

It's the first time that church has held Christmas services in person in three years. Saint John the Divine will still provide a live stream online for those who can't attend.

