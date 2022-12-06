Christmas trees could cost you up to 20% more this year amid inflation

Christmas tree prices are skyrocketing due to inflation and many retailers estimate the cost for many trees to go up 20% or more this year. Kemberly Richardson has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With higher prices impacting just about everything these days, it should come as no surprise to learn you can add Christmas trees to the list.

Farmers are blaming it on everything from the rising cost of labor to the high price of fertilizers. Many national chains estimate the cost for many trees to go up 20% or more this year.

"God we've had a tree in my house since as far back as I can remember," one woman said.

But that may have to change with this season's sticker shock. Experts say the high price of live Christmas trees is a reflection of what's going on overall ... inflation.

A survey found growers have increased their prices by between 5%, and in some cases, as much as 20%.

Jill Sidebottom with the National Christmas Tree Association explains what wholesalers are up against.

MORE NEWS | Lincoln Square tree lit up for holiday season

"Price of fuel. And that in turn affects fertilizer prices and other the costs of other things that they use to produce the crop and to harvest their crop," Sidebottom said.

You'll find mini trees worth $49.99 and much more at NYC Tree Shop at Second Avenue and 29th Street. A five-footer will cost you between $85 and $135.

But George Smith told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that he did not raise prices this season, both in person and online, and offers discount codes and will bargain with you.

"We're here for the everyday working person. We have a treat for every budget, any price," NYC Tree Shop owner George Smith said.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

On the flip side, experts explain retailers like Home Depot, Whole Foods and Stew Leonard's, where the prices are more reasonable, are counting on you leaving with more than just a tree.

"You're also going to buy lights, you're going to buy dog food, you're going to buy toilet paper," Sidebottom said.

So, some ways to save money include getting a smaller tree or different species and consider buying a less than perfect tree with patchy sides.

Put it in the corner of a room and no one will know.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.