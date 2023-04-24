Chuck E. Cheese unveils Brooklyn Fun Center and Trampoline Zone

NEW YORK -- Our latest Local Spotlight shines on a place that is so much fun! Maybe you celebrated a birthday or other event here, or shared memorable times with family and friend. Well, now the Chuck E. Cheese location at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal is brand new and full of "Wow!"

It's packed with games, dancing, and now bouncing - on the first U.S. Trampoline Zone.

The Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone is made to meet consumer demands and the active play needs of young children. Families in Brooklyn can now enjoy a multi-activity Fun Center that is catered to young families and has something for everyone.

Additional new features include 25 of the most popular arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and birthday parties. Additionally, entertaining the family at Chuck E. Cheese is easy, convenient and affordable with All You Can Play games' deals that offer up to 100 games plays per hour.

As the 'Place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid,' that commitment includes every kid. That's why select Chuck E. Cheese locations open two hours early on the first Sunday of the month and offer a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting and a sensory-friendly arcade experience for families through its Sensory Sensitive Sundays program.

Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating its ongoing commitment to kids with autism and their families during World Autism Month with a national Sensory Sensitive Sunday event at all 460 U.S. and Canada locations on Sunday April 30. Fun centers nationwide will also host a monthlong fundraiser for Autism Speaks including Cotton Candy for a Cause, where Chuck E. Cheese will donate a portion of proceeds from cotton candy sales up to $50,000, and guests in-store and online are also welcome to round up their purchase to the next dollar at checkout to donate the difference in support of the cause.

Considered the Birthday Capital of the Universe, at Chuck E Cheese, children celebrating their birthday are free with purchase of a reserved birthday party and birthday package with at least 12 paid children when using the code "BDAYFREE" at the time of booking.

Families can enjoy safe, clean and worry-free fun, as Chuck E. Cheese has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal, denoting a high standard of cleanliness.