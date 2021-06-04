NYC hiring 1,500 homeless to cleanup graffiti on Manhattan storefronts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

City hiring homeless to cleanup graffiti on NYC storefronts

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A giant cleanup campaign is underway to erase the epidemic of graffiti at several store fronts all over SoHo.

Jersey Street in SoHo is just two blocks long, but it may be the most graffiti bombed stretch in the city.

It's so blanketed in street art, people stop to take their picture in front of it.

RELATED | NYC art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized for 3rd time
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a third incident of racist vandalism at the Black Wall Street Gallery in SoHo in one week.



These days, there's plenty to see. Crosby Street seems to be a favorite of taggers and writers, who fill every wall and every storefront gate with their art. Sometimes they even find ways to tag up to the second floor. It's getting bad.

"When it comes to destruction of private property, I'm not with it -- it is destruction," said one eyewitness.

To combat the graffiti, the city is hiring 1,500 homeless people, a group the mayor calls the cleanup corps.

ALSO READ | Community leaders demand action as violent crime surges 22% in New York City

EMBED More News Videos

As crime continues to surge in New York City, local leaders are looking to fund programs and services to help reduce crime.



"We're going to address the graffiti issue across the board, and it's one of the many things we're doing to bring the city back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
But the mayor waged a similar campaign in SoHo back in April and May.

"You gonna spend more money cleaning it up, and guess what, the artists are gonna back and do the same thing all over again," another eyewitness said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york citycrimesmall businessgraffitivandalism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men slashed by suspect with dog in NYC subway
Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn
Pro-Trump, anti-Biden signs with foul language cause stir in NJ town
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
MTA report shows 7 track inspectors skipped vital inspections
Innocent bystander shot as gunmen exchanged gunfire from cars
Show More
Shakespeare in the Park announces new capacity guidelines
The Countdown: Political insiders break down WABC mayoral debate
Some young Jewish men removing yarmulkes amid rise in hate crimes
Tri-State radio legend John Montone hanging up his headphones
What you need to know about traveling to Europe
More TOP STORIES News