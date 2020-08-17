Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman dies at 94

QUEENS (WABC) -- Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman has died. She was 94.Shulman served as president of the borough from 1986 to 2002.She was the first woman ever to serve in that position in Queens.Acting Borough President Sharon Lee called Shulman "larger than life."Lee said she "transformed the landscape of the city's largest borough, and so much of what we see and enjoy today are the results of her extraordinary vision."----------