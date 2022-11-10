Mayor Adams pledged additional $14.5M to clean up NYC streets and parks

Mayor Eric Adams is set to pledge $14.5 million to the NYC "Get Stuff Clean" initiative.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams launches what he calls the "get stuff clean" initiative in New York City.

The Mayor pledged an additional $14.5 million to pick up trash on streets and in city parks at a conference in Borough Park on Thursday.

"We step over garbage, we sit next to garbage, we see garbage on our streets," Adams said. " Instead of saying why doesn't one of these agencies do something-- these are our blocks, these are our neighborhoods-- so we need clean up participation from neighbors."

He says his last investment in July is already showing results.

The new funding will help the Department of Sanitation hire 200 new workers, increase litter basket service, expand enforcement against illegal dumping, and bring on more rat exterminators.

"We all must be engaged in cleaning up our city," Adams said.

The funding will also go towards the cleaning of 1,000 so-called 'no-man's land' neglected areas around the city.

ALSO READ | Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip