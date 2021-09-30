New York (WABC) -- If you thought this summer was wetter than usual, you are spot on
A combination of thunderstorms and hurricanes led to above-normal rainfall. This increase in heavy rain isn't just a coincidence: It boils down to climate change.
"Since about 1970 we've observed about a 10% increase in moisture in the atmosphere due to global warming," said Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections. "Every 1 degree Fahrenheit that you increase the temperature you add about 4 percent more moisture and that has led to more extreme rainfall events. In the Northeast U.S. over the past 60 years, you guys have seen about a 70 percent increase in the number of extreme rainfall events."
There's also been an increase in ocean temperatures, which is tied to stronger hurricanes.
Why was our summer so extremely wet?
