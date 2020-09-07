Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Climate change protesters scaled the Columbus Circle globe in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

They unfurled a banner reading "Climate Justice Now."

The protesters marched through Central Park before climbing the globe.

The globe is a favorite of protesters, as it is located outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

The protesters previously climbed the globe in 2018.



Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityprotestcolumbus circletrump towerclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
