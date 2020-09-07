Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe in Manhattan

They unfurled a banner reading "Climate Justice Now."
The protesters marched through Central Park before climbing the globe.
The globe is a favorite of protesters, as it is located outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower.
The protesters previously climbed the globe in 2018.
