College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A college gymnast from Connecticut has died following a training accident.Officials at Southern Connecticut State University say 20-year-old Melanie Coleman died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice."We are heartbroken and stunned by Melanie's passing," head coach Mary Fredericks said. "She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family at this time. The SCSU Gymnastics team will miss her greatly though she will always be with us."University President Joe Bertolino called Coleman's death a "tragic loss."She was a junior nursing student at the New Haven school."At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Melanie's family," Director of Athletics Jay Moran said. "This has been devastating to her coaches and teammates and we hope to support them in this very difficult time. Melanie was a very bright student, an excellent athlete and involved member of the Southern Connecticut community. The entire Southern athletics family is greatly saddened by her loss."Coleman was a former All State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut.Her former club coach, Tom Alberti, said she attained the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program.Coleman was also captain of the Jonathan Law gymnastics team and was named as a Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American earlier this year.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------