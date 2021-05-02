College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing SUNY Buffalo State College student from the Bronx who has been missing for more than a week.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen on campus leaving her residence hall around 11:00 p.m. April 24.

Investigators believe that she may need medical attention and that she may still be in the Western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time.



"Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family. Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found. Buffalo State remains in close consultation with and is supporting the Dennis family," said Chief of University Police Peter Carey.

Dennis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 125 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dennis whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State's University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
EMBED More News Videos

Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew yorkstudent safetycollege studentmissing teenagermissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
11 injured in restaurant deck collapse in Tennessee
Macy's Flower Show in bloom once again
Suspect wanted after 2 teens shot while walking in NYC
State TV: Iran reaches deals to release prisoners; US denies
Man from NYC killed, 4 others injured in New Rochelle shooting
Show More
5 victims in deadly Israel stampede were from Tri-State area
COVID Updates: Surge in global cases fueled by outbreak in India
Ready for a trip? Your travel questions answered
Hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
More TOP STORIES News