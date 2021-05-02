College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing SUNY Buffalo State College student from the Bronx who has been missing for more than a week.Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen on campus leaving her residence hall around 11:00 p.m. April 24.Investigators believe that she may need medical attention and that she may still be in the Western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers.There is no evidence of foul play at this time."Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family. Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found. Buffalo State remains in close consultation with and is supporting the Dennis family," said Chief of University Police Peter Carey.Dennis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 125 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information about Dennis whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State's University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.----------