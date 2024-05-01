Mayor Eric Adams defends NYPD's actions to arrest protesters in NYC

NEW YORK -- There was a strong show of force by the NYPD on Tuesday night to storm in and clear protesters at both Columbia University and City College of New York two weeks after the pro-Palestinian protests first started.

The NYPD said there were 282 total arrests -- including 109 at Columbia and 173 at City College.

After a night in custody, protesters and their supporters are regrouping Thursday outside NYPD Headquarters.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams praised the arrests and the police commanders who carried them out.

"They are attempting to disrupt our city, and we are not going to permit it to happen," Adams said. "And we're proud to say they have been removed from the campus. The NYPD is precision policing ensured that the operation was organized, calm, and that there were no injuries or violent clashes."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams discusses the protests and arrests at Columbia University.

Police officers in riot gear swarmed onto the Columbia University campus at 9 p.m. Tuesday in huge numbers. A show of force clearly intended to intimidate the demonstrators while preparing for the possibility of violent resistance that never materialized.

They moved through Hamilton Hall methodically and arrested those barricaded inside by the dozens. They searched the encampment, where they would arrest others.

Nearly 300 were taken into custody both there and at City College-not all of them, students.

WATCH | Protests, arrests at NYC Universities spark mixed reaction from lawmakers:

Lauren Glassberg has the story on the reactions to the protests and arrests.

Police officials said many were outsiders who guided the protest and trained the students involved.

"We saw a shift in tactics that were being used and when you start using the intelligence that Intel was able to supply we knew it was time to communicate directly with the school and say you have more than a peaceful protest on your hand," Adams said.

Police commanders are seeking to determine how many were students. Sources say the protests have been under surveillance for the past several days.

"A lot of these people would have resisted but the way that these offices talk to them, handled them and took them into custody," said Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard. "It was very professional."

ALSO READ | Nearly 300 protesters from City College of New York, Columbia arrested

Raegan Medgie has the story in Morningside Heights on the protests.

