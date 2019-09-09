Community bands together to help victims of New Jersey condo complex fire

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community in New Jersey is banding together to help the victims of a massive fire.

The fast-moving fire tore through High Point Condo Complex in Lakewood early Friday, damaging 16 units. Eight were destroyed.

Officials say about 35 residents of the eight apartments in the garden-style condo complex were left homeless. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Members of the community have come forward to assist with food and clothing but displaced families have also needed help finding a place to live. Some have even been sleeping in their cars with their children.

Some families were able to get their rent back from the landlord to help them with alternative housing, thanks to the organization La Voz Latina.

The organization's president Alejandra Morales said it is a battle because each of the condos is owned by different people.

"This morning me and somebody else call in to the landlord, because the landlord don't want to give back the security deposit and he said 'it's not my problem, I'm very worried for my property but for you they don't have nothing'. That's illegal," said Morales.

La Voz Latina established a phone number for those wishing to help fire victims, 732-281-9074.

At least three people were injured in the fire, including a mother and her child.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

