Bill Ritter hosts Mobilization For Justice Virtual Benefit

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group, that for six decades has helped solve legal problems of people who can't afford to pay a lawyer, was honored on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter hosted the Mobilization for Justice Virtual Benefit.

The organization, Mobilization For Justice, tackles problems for people by providing assistance with housing, economic justice, children's rights and aging rights.

WABC-TV's parent corporation, The Walt Disney Company, was among the honorees for the free legal work their attorney's do for the organization.


