Destination Summer: Watch it only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- It's getting warmer, and we're all ready to get out and enjoy the fun we can have with family and friends - safely. Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer." We travel all over the tri-state for some great activities that are definitely worth a visit this summer.
First off, we take a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. You may have visited before...but things work differently now, post-Covid. From reserving a time to arrive, to how they structure lines for rides, to even how you order food at the park, we'll show you the new protocols for safe fun. Plus, we'll get a preview of their newest ride - the world's tallest, longest, and fastest single-rail coaster. Then we'll head north to Westchester to take flight at iFly in Yonkers. Brave flyers can feel the thrill of skydiving - without the risk - in a simulator tunnel with winds up to 150mph.
What would summer be without a little adventure? We go on a Jurassic-style expedition and encounter moving, roaring animatronic dinosaurs in the woods! Field Station: Dinosaurs in Bergen County's Overpeck Park has over 30 live shows a day, plus games and activities for kids and adults. Paleontologists make sure the exhibit is accurate, and a Broadway producer makes sure the experience is thrilling, educational, and fun. Then we'll take another trip back in time on the only Steam Train & Riverboat connection in the country. The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat travels through the beautiful wetlands of Connecticut. Riders can learn about steam locomotive operation and even sound the whistle!
For some outdoor fun with a challenge, we'll go to The Adventure Park at Long Island, a treetop park in Wheatley Heights with a variety of rope courses and more than two dozen ziplines. The park offers 185 different platforms and lets visitors connect with the beauty of nature. We then head back to Manhattan for Immersive Van Gogh, where visitors can connect with art in a way they never have before. The exhibit uses projection screens, theatrical storytelling and animation to let people "step inside" Van Gogh paintings.
And if you dare, you can take a walk in Hudson Yards, at the Edge - the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Incredible views and a see-through floor make for an exhilarating experience. Plus, we'll take a short road trip to the Edge of the Woods...to feel the rush of river rafting in the Delaware Water Gap.
Places Seen on our Show:
Six Flags Great Adventure
Jackson Township, NJ - New safety protocols, including reservations for arrival time and limited capacity at the park.
iFLY - Yonkers, NY
Simulated skydiving for ages 3 to 103.
38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning
Readington, NJ - July 23-25 balloonfestival.com or 1-800-HOT-AIR9 for info and tickets.
Little Island
Manhattan, NY. Floating oasis on the Hudson River at Pier 55.
Field Station: Dinosaurs
Leonia, NJ - Jurassic Park-like huge complex with 30+ animatronic dinosaurs throughout - that growl and move! Opens June 19.
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat
Essex, CT - Vintage steam train and riverboat ride through picturesque Connecticut River Valley. Train visits several coves and preserves, immersing passengers in an on-board eco-excursion where they can bird watch.
Food Truck Festival on the Mount
Mount Loretto Grounds, Staten Island - Gourmet food, beer, sangria, and live music. June 11-13
NYC Pride 2021
Manhattan, NY and online - In-person and online events. PrideFest, Pride Island and More! June 17-27
The Adventure Park at Long Island
Wheatley Heights, NY - Ziplining, climbing, and aerial adventures. 185 treetop platforms connected by bridges, ladders, and 26 ziplines plus a nighttime "Glow in the Park" party.
Immersive Van Gogh
Manhattan, NY - Interactive exhibit at Pier 36 that uses screens and projections to make you feel like you're inside Van Gogh paintings. Opens June 10.
American Dream
East Rutherford, NJ - Entertainment complex with shopping, games, and the largest indoor water park in North America.
11th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Brooklyn, NY - Southern Fried Block Party. Exotic smoked meats, music & guest seminars with master distillers & pit masters. July 31-August 1
The Edge
Hudson Yards, Manhattan, NY - Highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, with glass-paneled edges and a see-through floor.
Edge of the Woods Outfitters
Delaware Water Gap, PA - River rafting and kayaking trips down the Delaware River.
