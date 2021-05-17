here and now

Here and Now: Impact of coronavirus pandemic in Newark

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Newark.

Mayor Ras Baraka discusses his plans for getting New Jersey's largest city back on its feet.

Also, the Afrocentric martial arts technique centered on defense called "52 Blocks."

And, "The Road We Came": we explore Black music history on walking tours through three New York City neighborhoods.

Lastly, 40 years of perfect pitch celebrated with Grammy award-winning acapella group Take 6.

