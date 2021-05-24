here and now

Here and Now: Improving mental, physical health from COVID pandemic

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Improving mental, physical health from COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the need to get back on track emotionally and physically from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Ian Smith weighs in on taking off those pandemic pounds.

Smith says his new book "Fast Burn! The Power of Negative Energy Balance" shows you just how to do it.

And, the AARP "Connect 2 Campaign" is helping ease fears about being social again.

Spokesperson Dr. Robin Smith offers advice on how to overcome isolation and loneliness.

