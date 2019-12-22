Jersey City Hanukkah lighting honors hero cops in shooting at kosher deli

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Hanukkah celebration will be held Sunday at the kosher supermarket that was at the center of the Jersey City shootout.
The menorah lighting will honor Officers Raymond Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez, who were injured while heroically responding to scene.
Officer Sanchez, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Moshe Schapiro and other members of the Jersey City Hasidic community are expected to attend the lighting in front of the supermarket where the fatal shooting took place.
Cantor Yoely Greenfeld, brother of shooting victim Mindy Ferencz, will chant the blessings and sing traditional Hanukkah songs at the event.
"In the face of great darkness, our answer is an increase in light," said Schapiro, who co-directs Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City. "And what better time for this message than Hanukkah, when we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, and freedom of religion over tyranny and hate."
Hoboken Event: Prior to the Jersey City menorah lighting, Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla will join Rabbi Schapiro and Attorney General Grewal to kindle the menorah at Hoboken City Hall.
The event will feature traditional Hanukkah treats and a firetruck Hanukkah gelt drop.
Both public menorah lightings are part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973.
The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.
