Join us for a live Seder service to celebrate Passover

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News and ABC7 as we kick off Passover with a Seder service on Saturday evening.

Central Synagogue will host the Seder at 6 p.m. and you can watch it live on this page on ABC7NY.

The community Seder will be led by Cantor Dan Mutlu and Rabbi Sarah Berman.

Passover is a seven-day, springtime festival commemorating the story of the Jews' exodus from slavery in Egypt to redemption in the Holy Land of Israel.



The Seder on the first night includes a festive meal that features many symbolic foods to help tell the story.

This is the second year that Central Synagogue's Seder is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Synagogue typically celebrates Passover with a festival morning service on the first day of the holiday, and a community seder on the first night. On the seventh day of Passover, they come together again for a festival morning that also includes a yizkor (memorial) service - an opportunity to remember and reflect on the lives of those who have passed away.

Whether you are Jewish or just curious about the holiday, we invite you to join us for the live stream of the Seder on Saturday evening.

Click here to learn more from Central Synagogue.

