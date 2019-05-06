in our backyard

Paul Carluccio the 'Manhole impressionist' paints incredible street art all over NYC streets

EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Carluccio is a street who uses manholes on the sidewalk to make gorgeous, interpretive paintings.

By Dave Alter
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Art is an expression of yourself, your environment or the people around you. Paul Carluccio is a street who uses manholes on the sidewalk to make gorgeous, interpretive paintings!

"I just try to create an intimacy between me and the canvas. I try to take energy that comes from my environment - whether it's me being stressed out in my life or me going through stuff - and it's very theraputic," said Carluccio.

Paul Carluccio grasps the ridged textures of New York City's history, as he transforms manhole and coal covers into unique, colorful, and explosive paintings.

He started to paint outdoors on the sidewalks using the lines to create landscape paintings. It was not long before he fell in love with manhole covers and has been painting them for years.

"This is abstract expressionism," said Carluccio, "Sometimes I close my eyes just to challenge myself - whatever happens - and I go from there."

He says what inspires a lot of artists is "Maybe I can't do that"... and then you just do it.

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit Our Backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citymanhattanartin our backyardarts & cultureoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN OUR BACKYARD
'Knife Lady of Chelsea Market' gets the blade just right
7 rooftop bars in New York City to check out this spring
Intimate, secret concerts for your next date night
Man travels world giving high-fives after 9/11 tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
AccuWeather: Warmer sunshine
3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Show More
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
Opening statements set to begin in trial of 5 in Junior murder
Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
More TOP STORIES News