Borough President declares May 25 'Brooklyn African Day'

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams celebrated Africa Day on Monday.
At Borough Hall, Adams declared May 25 'Brooklyn African Day,' and launched a new African Heritage Advisory Committee to focus on the political concerns of the African immigrant community.
In celebration of World Africa Day, also on Monday, actor Idris Elba is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for those impacted by coronavirus.
The event is called 'Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home.'
Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus last month and has since recovered.
