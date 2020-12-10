MET Opera chorus brings holiday magic to New York City with Christmas carols

The chorus sang together for the first time since March when stay-at-home orders took effect.
The show on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was presented as a gift to the city.
It featured three holiday songs, "Carol of the Bells," "Winter Wonderland," and the "Hallelujah Chorus."
The concert was organized by NYC Next.
