New York City Veterans Day Salute special presentation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Michelle Charlesworth, Sam Champion and CeFaan Kim hosted a very special Eyewitness News Veterans Day presentation Wednesday, called "New York City Veterans Day Salute."
You can watch this salute to the many men and women from the Tri-State area who have served our country in the video player above and across our apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.
ABC7 proudly partnered with the United War Veterans Council, which helps at-risk veterans who struggle with their mental health, homelessness, and other issues.
To donate, go to UWVC.org/donate/
You can also learn more about the United War Veterans Council on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Our slate of events for Veterans Day 2020, a day that despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis demanded marking and honoring veterans with socially distant, responsible live events and virtual components, included:
--Veterans Day Motorcade - A procession of 120 vehicles that rolled the traditional Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring representatives from regular parade participants.
--Virtual Line of March - Social media streams rolled out 200+ profiles of regular parade participants, with a group "stepping off" every minute.
--Veterans Day TV Special - Our 90-minute live broadcast, which can be viewed in the video player above and in our streaming apps.
--Motorcycle Ride - Veteran motorcycle groups enjoyed a special ride down the parade route.
There were also small, socially distant ceremonies at select locations throughout the city.
In this COVID restricted year, one of the best ways to help and salute veterans may be to reach out to those of them in your family and workplace.
"You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran on social media and interact with folks," said Mark Otto, of the United War Veterans Council. "You can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
New York City Veterans Day Salute special presentation
VETERANS DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News