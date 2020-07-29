New York City launches week of activities to get residents to respond to census

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is launching the #GetCountedNYC Census Week of Action to mobilize all households to respond to the census, which has just a 54% self-response rate as of July 27.
From July 27 - August 2, NYC Census 2020 are planning a week of activities citywide to mobilize New Yorkers to self-respond to the 2020 Census. 500 New Yorkers have already signed up to volunteer.
Over 150 volunteers will hold in-person census outreach events across the five boroughs in transit hubs, parks, playgrounds, small business corridors, and other key public areas in areas with historically low self-response rates on Wednesday, July 29. Teams will be equipped with PPE.
The Census Week of Action is timed to significantly increase New York City's self-response rate immediately prior to the launch of the U.S. Census Bureau's door-to-door enumeration, which has historically proven to be deeply flawed and unreliable in New York City.
The census determines the equitable distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funds annually for education, healthcare, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and more, in addition to determining the number of seats each state is allotted in the House of Representatives, as well as the shape and size of local and state legislative districts.
#GetCounted Census Week of Action Public Events for Wednesday, July 29:
8:30 - 9:30 AM: Flushing / NYC Census 2020 Conducts Census Completion Assistance at South Asian Council of Social Services Food Distribution Site
What: NYC Census 2020 Deputy Director Amit Singh Bagga will join the South Asian Council for Social Services to help New Yorkers complete the census in Flushing, Queens at a food distribution site.
Who:
- Deputy Director of NYC Census 2020 Amit Singh Bagga
- Council Member Peter Koo
- Assembly Member Nily Rozic
- South Asian Council for Social Services
Location: South Asian Council for Social Services, 143-06 45 Avenue, Flushing (b/t Bowne and Smart Streets)
Contact: Amit Singh Bagga, ABagga@census.nyc.gov, (347) 601-7945
8:30 - 9:30 AM: Brownsville / East New York Census Lit Distribution
What: NYC Census 2020 Field Director Kathleen Daniel will lead a team in distributing census educational materials to commuters.
Who: NYC Census 2020 Field Director Kathleen Daniel
Location: Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road No. 3 Subway Station, located at the intersection of Sutter Avenue, Rutland Road, and East 98th Street in Brownsville / East New York
Contact: Catherine Almonte, calmonte@census.nyc.gov, (516) 717-8662
10:00 AM: Brooklyn Public Library - Sunset Park Branch Census Lit and PPE Distribution and Census Completion Assistance
What: Volunteers will also do census theme sidewalk chalk in addition to census lit, PPE distribution, and census completion assistance
Who:
- Brooklyn Public Library - Sunset Park Branch
- NYC Census 2020 Complete Count Fund awardee SCO Family of Services/Center for Family Life
- Council Member Brad Lander
- State Senator Zellnor Myrie
Location: Corner of 43rd and 5th Ave (1 block from drop-in center) in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Contact: Alyson Tarek, atarek@census.nyc.gov, (917) 776 - 7060
Noon: Williamsbridge, Wakefield: NYC Census Lit Distribution, Community Canvass, and Census Completion Assistance
What: A team from NYC Census 2020 will canvas businesses on White Plains Road and Gun Hill Road, distribute census educational materials, and provide census form assistance.
Who:
- NYC Census 2020 Famod Konneh
- Bronx Deputy Borough President Marricka Scott-Mcfadden
Location: Corner of White Plains Road and Gun Hill Road, The Bronx
Contact: Paula Caquias, pcaquias@census.nyc.gov, (347)409-0304
12:30 PM: Bed-Stuy / Crown Heights / Fulton Street Community Canvass, Lit Distribution, and Census Completion Assistance
What: Press gaggle to take reporter questions and do one-on-one interviews, followed by street canvassing and other photo-ops (with permission).
Who:
- NYC Census 2020: Director Julie Menin
- Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs
- Field Director Kathleen Daniel
Location: Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corp/Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street (between New York and Brooklyn Avenues)
Contact: Aaron Ghitelman, aghitelman@census.nyc.gov, (718) 938 - 5325, Sona Rai, srai@census.nyc.gov, (585) 530 - 7484
6:00 PM: Corona Plaza, Queens: Community Canvass, Lit Distribution, and Census Completion Assistance
What: Press gaggle to take reporter questions and do one-on-one interviews during a community canvassing, lit distribution, and census completion assistance event
Who:
- NYC Census 2020 Deputy Director Cat Almonte
- NY State Senator Jessica Ramos
Location: Corona Plaza, 40-04 National Street
Contact: Cat Almonte, Calmonte@census.nyc.gov, (516) - 717 - 8662
6:00 PM: Williamsburg: "Millennial and Gen Z" Community Canvass, Lit Distribution, and Census Completion Assistance
What: NYC Census 2020 team to distribute census literature, canvass outdoor dining locations, and also offer in-person, real-time census completion assistance
Who:
- Deputy Director Amit Singh Bagga
- Millennial and Gen Z NYC Census 2020 staff
Location:
- Community Canvass: Berry Street, from Grand Street to North 14th, continuing onto Nassau street, up to Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint
- Census Completion Assistance: Berry Street between North 6th and North 7th Streets
Contacts: Aaron Ghitelman, aghitelman@census.nyc.gov, (718) 938 - 5325, Sona Rai, srai@census.nyc.gov, (585) 530 - 7484
Additional events across the five boroughs will be advised for July 30 - August 2 in the near future.
