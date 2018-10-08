A YMCA in New Jersey closed for nearly a decade is about to undergo a transformation.The old building in Hoboken will be renovated and turned into a new community center, complete with a public pool, library and pre-K classrooms.1301 Washington Street got its start serving the people of Hoboken back in 1927.The old YMCA has been shuttered for the past eight years. But Hoboken is ready to breathe new life into it with a $2 million initial investment at no cost to the city.It is being picked up by a developer planning a multi-million dollar waterfront hotel."We want to send a message to developers if you want the opportunity to do business in Hoboken we expect generous community benefits and we've got that with this deal," said Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.This is Mayor Bhalla's first major development contract negotiated during his administration.The renovation is expected to take at least 18 months to complete, for a space that many in the community say is desperately needed."It's really exciting that this is coming to fruition for us," said Cassie Mascari. She co-founded Little Hoboken, which promotes activities for young families, many of which will eventually be offered at the building."The pool, very exciting," she said. "There is not currently a public pool in Hoboken, so that's something residents have been talking about.""To have that benefit, free to the public so children will learn how to swim is really monumental for our community," said Mayor Bhalla.----------