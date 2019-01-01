COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sanitation workers clean up from the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square

Derick Waller reports on the big cleanup in Times Square after New Year's Eve.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) --
After revelers headed home from the big New Year's Eve bash, an army of sanitation employees moved in to clean up Times Square.

The New York City sanitation department says it had 300 people at work overnight, removing an estimated 56 tons of debris.

Workers were also taking down the stages, lights and cameras set up for the event.

Some streets remained closed Tuesday morning to allow the crews to continue their work.

Throngs of soggy revelers greeted 2019 after a rainy night in Times Square.

Many of the people in the crowd spent nearly half the day in chilly rain waiting for the ball drop.

