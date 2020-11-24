Six Flags Great Adventure to offer holiday lights drive-through experience

The first show at the Jackson theme park will start on Monday, November 30.
The show will operate Monday through Thursday evenings until December 17.
It will feature more than 1 million lights and will include seasonal music to get you into the holiday spirit as you drive through the 140-acre property.
Tickets for the show are $14.99 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.
Reservations are required.
