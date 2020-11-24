Community & Events

Six Flags Great Adventure to offer holiday lights drive-through experience

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will offer a holiday lights drive-through.

The first show at the Jackson theme park will start on Monday, November 30.

The show will operate Monday through Thursday evenings until December 17.

It will feature more than 1 million lights and will include seasonal music to get you into the holiday spirit as you drive through the 140-acre property.

Tickets for the show are $14.99 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.

Reservations are required.

