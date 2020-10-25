tiempo

Tiempo: AARP helping older Latino voters, ICE impersonating NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, how AARP is helping older Latino voters this election plus a deep dive into reports of ICE agents claiming to be NYPD officers.

New York City wants ICE agents to stop suggesting they are NYPD.

The City has received several reports indicating ICE agents often identify themselves as "police" or "detectives" and say they are conducting an investigation.

Reports allege agents have even stated they were from specific police precincts or squads, such as the "narcotics squad" and even arranged to meet an individual at a police precinct.

City Councilman Carlos Menchaca represents a large immigrant community in his Brooklyn district and is chair of the New York City Council Immgration Committee.

Also, the presidential election is now a little more than a week away.

Latinos represent 13% of eligible voters, the largest minority group, according to the Pew Research Institute.

AARP just launched a new initiative they're calling "Protect voters 50+," an effort to help older Latinos vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

We speak to Bernard Macias and Julie Marte from AARP.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityvoter informationtiempolatinonypdjoe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpicepolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Programs helping immigrants, small businesses owners
Tiempo: Medalla Light, Hispanic Heritage Month, Supreme Court replacement
Tiempo: Census Caravans and aid for Puerto Rico
Tiempo: 2020 Latino Film Festival, HISPA honored from White House
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase: Cops
AOC joins voters as long lines continue on day 2 of early voting
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
Show More
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Teen sues Florida school district over his Trump elephant
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
More TOP STORIES News