Tiempo: AARP helping older Latino voters, ICE impersonating NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, how AARP is helping older Latino voters this election plus a deep dive into reports of ICE agents claiming to be NYPD officers.New York City wants ICE agents to stop suggesting they are NYPD.The City has received several reports indicating ICE agents often identify themselves as "police" or "detectives" and say they are conducting an investigation.Reports allege agents have even stated they were from specific police precincts or squads, such as the "narcotics squad" and even arranged to meet an individual at a police precinct.City Councilman Carlos Menchaca represents a large immigrant community in his Brooklyn district and is chair of the New York City Council Immgration Committee.Also, the presidential election is now a little more than a week away.Latinos represent 13% of eligible voters, the largest minority group, according to the Pew Research Institute.AARP just launched a new initiative they're calling "Protect voters 50+," an effort to help older Latinos vote during the coronavirus pandemic.We speak to Bernard Macias and Julie Marte from AARP.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.