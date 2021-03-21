tiempo

Tiempo: Book celebrates influential Latinas, Irish bus driver sings in Spanish

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we are in the middle of Women's History Month and we are celebrating influential Latinas.

We highlight a Latina author who wrote a children's book called "Latinitas."

It is a collection of illustrated short biographies of 40 influential women who became the Latinas we celebrate today.

The author got inspiration from working as a bilingual teacher in New York City public schools.

Joe Torres talks to author and illustrator Juliet Menendez.

Plus, we introduce you to an Irish MTA bus driver from Staten Island.

He taught himself Spanish so he can sing en Espanol.

He's become a singing sensation after participating in several music competitions.

He sings everything from mariachi to bachata to merengue.

Joe speaks to Patrick Shannon about his love for Spanish music and his latest projects.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinolatinawomen's history monthsingingnew york city schoolsteacheru.s. & worldhispanic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: How stimulus checks, shorter filing season affect your taxes
Tiempo: Remembering legendary musician Johnny Pacheco
Tiempo: Vaccine equity among NY's Latino community
Tiempo: Supporting NYC's minority-owned businesses amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Miami Beach sets curfew after spring break crowds, fights
68-year-old punched in head in unprovoked subway attack
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
State documents reveal second wave of New York nursing home deaths
66-year-old Asian man attacked in unprovoked assault; rallies planned
Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building
Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner
Show More
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to pandemic
NYC building at center of illegal club bust for 2nd time this year
AccuWeather Forecast: Plenty of sun
New Jersey hospital sets up dedicated site to help teachers get vaccinated
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News