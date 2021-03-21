Tiempo: Book celebrates influential Latinas, Irish bus driver sings in Spanish

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we are in the middle of Women's History Month and we are celebrating influential Latinas.We highlight a Latina author who wrote a children's book called "Latinitas."It is a collection of illustrated short biographies of 40 influential women who became the Latinas we celebrate today.The author got inspiration from working as a bilingual teacher in New York City public schools.Joe Torres talks to author and illustrator Juliet Menendez.Plus, we introduce you to an Irish MTA bus driver from Staten Island.He taught himself Spanish so he can sing en Espanol.He's become a singing sensation after participating in several music competitions.He sings everything from mariachi to bachata to merengue.Joe speaks to Patrick Shannon about his love for Spanish music and his latest projects.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.