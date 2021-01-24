tiempo

Tiempo: Changes to U.S.-Cuba relations, Long Island Hispanic Bar Association's new president

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, for the last 20 years, the Long Island Hispanic Bar Association has dedicated itself to promoting Latinos in the legal profession.

The association does that by offering educational seminars and networking events designed to strengthen opportunities within the Latino legal and business community on the island.

The association has a new Latina president.

Joe speaks with Liza Milgrim about her new role and the specific plans she has for the association.

Also in this episode, changes to U.S.-Cuba relations.

Before he left office, former President Donald Trump re-designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, undoing a foreign policy put in place by the Obama administration.

Former President Barack Obama had removed Cuba from the blacklist in an effort to begin restoring relations between the two countries.

But, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited Cuba's ongoing harboring of U.S. fugitives and support for Venezuela's leader Nicholas Maduro as reasons for Trump's re-designation which brought new sanctions against the island nation.

Joe speaks with John Gutierrez, professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Baruch College Professor Ted Henken, on what this means going forward.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citypresident barack obamatiempolatinolatinau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcuba
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Low supply at food pantries, bodega owners demand vaccine
Tiempo: What to expect from Puerto Rico's new governor
Tiempo: Xmas food drive, soup kitchen, Latino & Black studies
Tiempo: Helping seniors during pandemic, DACA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver injured after being pinned against own car in NYC hit-and-run
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
NYC Restaurant Week returns with take-out, delivery only
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Police: Large group attacked man, removed his pants, shoes
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
Show More
11 workers rescued from China gold mine after 2 weeks
COVID Live Updates: Breast milk could help fight off virus, researchers say
Javits Center no longer taking appointments amid NY vaccine shortage
Could we get snow next week?
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
More TOP STORIES News