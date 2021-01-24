Tiempo: Changes to U.S.-Cuba relations, Long Island Hispanic Bar Association's new president

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, for the last 20 years, the Long Island Hispanic Bar Association has dedicated itself to promoting Latinos in the legal profession.The association does that by offering educational seminars and networking events designed to strengthen opportunities within the Latino legal and business community on the island.The association has a new Latina president.Joe speaks with Liza Milgrim about her new role and the specific plans she has for the association.Also in this episode, changes to U.S.-Cuba relations.Before he left office, former President Donald Trump re-designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, undoing a foreign policy put in place by the Obama administration.Former President Barack Obama had removed Cuba from the blacklist in an effort to begin restoring relations between the two countries.But, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited Cuba's ongoing harboring of U.S. fugitives and support for Venezuela's leader Nicholas Maduro as reasons for Trump's re-designation which brought new sanctions against the island nation.Joe speaks with John Gutierrez, professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Baruch College Professor Ted Henken, on what this means going forward.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.