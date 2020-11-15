tiempo

Tiempo: Colleges hold virtual fairs amid pandemic while Ritchie Torres discusses new role

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we take a look at how schools around the country are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic as many host college fairs and events virtually.

We have details on one such college fair happening this upcoming weekend. At the virtual event families can get helpful information on financial aid.

It's an opportunity to connect with representatives from more than 50 private colleges from across New York. Participants can also attend workshops, offered in English and Spanish.

Most of all, the event is completely free.

Also in this episode, Bronx City Councilman Ritchie Torres has a new title -- Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres.

The congressman-elect claimed victory in his race against Patrick Delices for the 15th Congressional District seat vacated by Jose Serrano, who recently retired.

Torres says his decision to enter politics stemmed from his poor upbringing in Bronx public housing and the influence of his family's Hispanic roots.

He recently said "I am the product of wise Latinas, strong Puerto Rican women, my mother, and my grandmother."

We spoke to him a short time ago about the future plans for the district here in New York, which he will now represent in Washington D.C.

