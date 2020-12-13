Tiempo: Helping seniors during pandemic, DACA

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- El Centro de Amigos in Rockland County has created a secure space for seniors to gather during the pandemic.Centro, like many other community organizations, faces challenging times.The senior day care center has seen a major decline in seniors due to lack of socializing.So, changes were made that include a number of safety measures such as coronavirus tests.We talked to them on their effort to keep older Latinos from feeling isolated during these difficult times.Also, a federal judge in Brooklyn reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as DACA.Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered the department of Homeland Security to post a public notice and accept first-time applicants.Thousands of "dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the states as children, are immediately eligible to apply for the program started by former President Barack Obama.It allows DACA recipients to secure a two-year work permit, but dreamers are not necessarily in the clear.To explain why, we chatted with two immigration attorneys about the judge's ruling and the remaining obstacles for dreamers and their families.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.