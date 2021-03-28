Tiempo: House passes immigration bills, supporting Latinos through COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, there's big news out of our nation's capital as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, programs recently got the green light in the House of Representatives.The House voted and approved a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.And it wasn't just the DREAM Act that passed.Another bill, the Promise Act, was also passed.The program would provide legal status to undocumented farmworkers.Both measures passed with a 228-197 vote.Will the proposed legislation make it through the evenly divided Senate?Joe Torres checks in with Camille Mackler, an immigration attorney and Executive Director at Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative and DREAMer, Diana Rodriguez, from the New York Immigration Coalition.Also on the show, we'll tell you about the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collaborative.It started in 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help meet the needs of those communities in Queens devastated by COVID-19.The collaborative is just that, about 20 local Queens organizations who teamed up to make sure families who endured so much loss have access to vaccinations, food, job resources, financial security, mental health and so much more.It's a tremendous effort.Joe speaks to Andres Henriquez from the New York Hall of Science in Corona and Helen Arteaga Landaverde, who is the CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.