Tiempo: Job placement opportunities for Latinos

Tiempo: Job placement opportunities for Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we look at the Association of Latino Professionals For America, also known as ALPFA.

The association has been around for nearly 50 years.

ALPFA is a national organization that provides job placement opportunities at major corporations and Fortune 500 companies.

It also has fellowship and scholarship programs and so much more.

Like so many other organizations, ALPFA went virtual throughout the coronavirus pandemic to reach its members.

For more insight on the national organization, Joe Torres speaks to CEO Damian Rivera.

Plus, the entire senior class at a high school in the Bronx got accepted into college.

Ninety percent of those students are Latino and so many of those students represent the first generation in their family to attend college.

The school, the International Leadership Charter High School, was one of the first re-open during the pandemic.

Joe talks to CEO Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez and senior students Joel Beltre and Briana Molina about how they persevered and their formula for success.

Watch more episodes of Tiempo
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
