Woman on mission to make Jersey Shore beach affordable for all

Toni Yates has more on one woman's mission to make Asbury Park beaches more affordable.

By
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One woman is on a mission to make the beach accessible and safe for everyone.

Lisa Cramp started a campaign to help raise money for low-income families in Asbury Park who can't afford the pricey fee for a beach pass.

Cramp moved to the area a few years ago and noticed some families would only head to the beach after it closed for the day, which meant they would swim when lifeguards weren't on duty.

"And that's when people drown and lifeguards aren't there to help anybody," Cramp said Friday.

She decided to start a Gofundme campaign to raise $3,000 for a simple fix: Buy a bunch of season passes to give to local families.

The Local Trinity Church and the Boys and Girls Club said they would help find the families who will put the tags to use.

"When you think about purchasing beach passes and access to the beach, automatically that's a road block for families in this community and especially on the west side," said Doug Eagle with the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Cramp's initial goal of $3,000 has been exceeded with $7,000 raised so far. She says she is overwhelmed and so proud of her community.

The tags should be available at the Boys and Girls Club and Trinity Church in about a week.

