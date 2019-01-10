Residents were evacuated from an apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night after a concrete slab came flying down from a construction site.According to the FDNY, there was a partial collapse of a concrete wall on the 26th floor of the site. A 30-story condo was under construction at 1059 Third Avenue.That sent debris onto the roof and into an apartment of a 6-story building on East 63rd Street and Third Avenue."We heard a very loud crash, like a bang, almost like something was hitting the building," said resident Blake Crist. "And then we heard people yelling in the hallway."Take a look at the damage inside one apartment in the building next door.Exclusive cell phone video shows a hole in the ceiling of a unit on the fifth floor of 200 East 63rd Street.A man suffered minor injuries when a six-inch thick concrete slab came crashing down on top of him while he was taking a shower just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.No one else got hurt.The damage was contained to one floor and the Department of Buildings says that apartment building is structurally sound.As for the construction site, the section on the 25th floor where concrete blew away has been boarded up.The city is still deciding on any enforcement action.According to DOB records, a similar incident happened at the same site last month when debris fell from 1059 Third Avenue and landed on a neighboring building.A partial stop worker order was issued between floors 26-30 but was fully lifted two weeks later when an inspection found the violating conditions had been corrected.----------