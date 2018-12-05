Condo fire in Woodbridge injures 1 person

The Metuchen Fire Department posted video of the fire. (Metuchen Fire Department)

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Video shows a condo fire the forced several people out of their homes in New Jersey.

The fire broke out inside a unit at Hillside Gardens Apartments in Woodbridge just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person living there suffered a minor injury.

Building number nine has been temporarily evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

