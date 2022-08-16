  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video captures family of bears struggling to get into hammock in Connecticut

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The video captured a mama bear and her two cubs lounging on an outdoor seating area, before making their way over to examine a hammock.

AVON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A family of bears were caught lounging on a hammock Sunday in Connecticut.

The video, recorded by Justin Mathews, captured a mama bear and her two cubs lounging on an outdoor seating area, before making their way over to examine a hammock.

It took a couple of tries before the bears were able to conquer it.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

There were more than 630 bear sightings reported in Avon last year, the most in the state of Connecticut.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.