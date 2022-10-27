Woman-owned construction company breaks barriers

CHICAGO -- According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up just under 11% of construction workers.
It's a statistic Sashe Ivy is hoping to change.
"I was sitting in a meeting. Once again, it was all-male contractors. And I thought about how females can do this," Ivy said.
Ivy owns Pink Hard Hatz Construction, a full-service, licensed, and bonded construction company.
"I always have work coming because what I'm finding out is that people, especially women and seniors, want to see a woman. They're tired of being taken advantage of," Ivy said.
Ivy has partnered with Chicago Women in Trades, a nonprofit working to get women involved in various trade careers, and hopes her efforts have a lasting impact on women across the country.