Construction worker dies in 13-story fall from Brooklyn roof

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker died after falling from a roof in Brooklyn Wednesday.It happened on Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights around 11 a.m.Authorities say the 23-year-old man was working on the roof at the time of the accident.Preliminarily, the Department of Buildings has determined that two workers were replacing bricks underneath the building's water tower when one of them fell from the 13-story building.He was found unconscious on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The investigation is ongoing.----------