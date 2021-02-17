Officer injured during Bronx police-involved shooting

According to police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at East 167th Street and Walton Avenue.
They say an NYPD officer fired his weapon but did not strike anyone.
It's unknown how many shots were fired.
Officials say one officer suffered an injury, but it was unrelated to any weapons.
That officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
