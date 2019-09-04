Police: Estranged husband arrested again in connection to Jennifer Dulos disappearance

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman has been arrested again in connection with her disappearance.
Connecticut state police released a statement that Fotis Dulos was taken into custody at his home Wednesday.
ABC affiliate WTNH says Dulos was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, and both have pleaded not guilty.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody.
