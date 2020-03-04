Health & Fitness

Coronavirus update: Nassau County Legislature plans public hearing to answer questions about outbreak readiness

MINEOLA, New York (WABC) -- The Nassau County Legislature will be holding a hearing on Monday, March 9 to address coronavirus concerns and questions from residents.

The number of known cases of coronavirus in New York state continues to mount, though none have been confirmed on Long Island. Last week, Nassau County Health Commissioner Larry Eisenstein reported that more than 80 people were being monitored for possibly having the coronavirus in Nassau.

"By giving residents an update on the state of the county's readiness for a potential outbreak, it should ease anxiety and prevent misinformation from spreading through our community," said Legislator Rose Marie Walker, the chair of the Health Committee said. "We are committed to working closely with our colleagues at the federal, state, and local levels to secure any additional resources that might be needed to be completely prepared for a possible outbreak."

Legislators said they have been receiving calls with a range of questions from constituents, including whether residents should still go to work or drop their kids off at school.

At the hearing, legislators will question members of the County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department, on their preparedness and resources to deal with a potential outbreak in Nassau County. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. The hearing will be live streamed on the county website for those who can't make it.
