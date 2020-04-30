Coronavirus California

LA becomes 1st major US city to offer free coronavirus testing to residents regardless of symptoms

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Every resident of Los Angeles County will be eligible for a free coronavirus test, regardless of symptoms, at testing sites that have been set up throughout the region, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.
Prior to the mayor's announcement, testing at the 34 drive-thru sites set up around Los Angeles city and county had been restricted to individuals who were presenting symptoms, or critical front-line workers like grocery store employees and rideshare drivers, who were not presenting symptoms.

"Tonight, I am proud to announce that Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer widescale testing to all of its residents, with or without symptoms," Garcetti said during his Wednesday daily briefing.

Testing sign-up information is available here.



