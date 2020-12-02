2021 United Airlines NYC Half canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8400310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has more on the changes to the most popular holiday attraction in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners announced Wednesday that the 2021 United Airlines NYC Half is canceled due to health and safety concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The cancellation marks the second consecutive year the United Airlines NYC Half has been canceled. This year's event, which had been scheduled for March 15, 2020, was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak.The race, which takes place annually in March, is one of the world's largest half marathons.The event annually features 25,000 participants on a course that runs from Brooklyn to Manhattan.The decision was made in consultation with the Mayor's Office of New York City.Runners who had previously registered for the canceled 2020 United Airlines NYC Half and opted to defer entry to 2021 will have the option to choose a full refund for their 2020 entry fee or defer entry to the 2022 event.Runners who earned entry to the 2021 race through an NYRR incentive program do not need to take any action, and runners will receive an email informing them their entry will be deferred to 2022.All runners impacted by the 2021 cancellation will be contacted directly by NYRR.Runners from around the world will be invited to participate in the 2021 Virtual United Airlines NYC Half, and details will be announced soon.NYRR normally hosts approximately 50 in-person running events annually. In addition to the cancellation of the 2021 United Airlines NYC Half, NYRR will not be organizing its normal schedule of races in the first quarter of 2021.This fall, NYRR re-introduced in-person running events through the Return to Racing Project, which feature many new health and safety protocols.The races are limited to a few hundred runners in compliance with city and state event guidelines.More information on the 2021 race calendar will be shared at a later date.