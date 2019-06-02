Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer

By
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A New York City correction officer was arrested after crashing into several cars in Queens, and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

It happened on Stockholm Street in Ridgewood. Police say Correction Officer Bruce Rojas apparently crashed into one car and took off, only to run into a few more vehicles, leaving a trail of debris behind.

One of the vehicles hit an RV parked on the corner. Neighbors say a man was sleeping inside when the loud crash woke him up.

When one of the neighbors confronted 25-year-old Rojas,it appeared he was drunk.

"He was slurring his words, he couldn't walk straight - it was bad," said Jennifer Fernandez.

Rojas is now charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

