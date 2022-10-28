  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Costco is now selling 'the world's largest' jigsaw puzzle

The puzzle includes 60,000 pieces

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, October 28, 2022 2:51AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

Say goodbye to the daily Wordle and the Rubik's Cube, and hello to the 60,000-piece puzzle.

Costco is selling what it calls "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.

The 60,000-piece puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles if you choose.

ALSO READ | Full list: 19 dry shampoos recalled over potential cancer-causing ingredient

The puzzle features a map of the world with different famous landmarks, and it will cost around $600.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.