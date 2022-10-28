Costco is now selling 'the world's largest' jigsaw puzzle

Say goodbye to the daily Wordle and the Rubik's Cube, and hello to the 60,000-piece puzzle.
Costco is selling what it calls "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
The 60,000-piece puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles if you choose.
The puzzle features a map of the world with different famous landmarks, and it will cost around $600.
