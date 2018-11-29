NYC Councilman says thumbtacks intentionally left in Queens bike lane

(Councilman Van Bramer)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A New York City councilman believes thumbtacks were intentionally left in the bike lanes of his district.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer says a Sunnyside father was biking with his two children along 43rd Avenue on Wednesday when one of their tires suddenly burst. As the father inspected the wheel, he found three thumbtacks lodged in the tire.

When he took his two kids to school Thursday morning, he found more thumbtacks scattered along the same bike path.

"This represents a new low and a violent and dangerous turn by those opposed to the bike lanes," Van Bramer wrote on Twitter.



The incident has been reported to police and Van Bramer says he wants officers to investigate it as a criminal act.

