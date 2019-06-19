Couple burglarizing Little League concession stands across New Jersey

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are looking for a couple burglarizing Little League concession stands across New Jersey, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

At least 20 towns have been hit over the past two months, including Hasbrouck Heights, Elmwood Park, Wayne, and Clifton.

The video shows the couple prying doors and cash registers open and stealing cash and food items.

Roughly $700 was stolen in Clifton, while the Hasbrouck Heights incident -- which happened just before 3 a.m. -- netted $230 in cash and Starburst, Skittles, Big League Chew and Double Bubble.

The first suspect is described as a white male with an average build, wearing glasses, gloves, and a dark hoodie.

The second is a white female with a thin build, wearing a white hoodie, white pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

