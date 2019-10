WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in Warren County, New Jersey.Joyanne and Frank Warner, both 73 years old, were found dead just before 6 p.m. Sunday.The prosecutor's office says their deaths are being investigated as a crime, but it appears to be an "isolated incident."The pair owned a home in an age-restricted neighborhood in Washington Township.An autopsy will determine how they died.----------